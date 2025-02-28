통화 / SEER
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SEER: Seer Inc - Class A
2.23 USD 0.03 (1.36%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SEER 환율이 오늘 1.36%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.14이고 고가는 2.24이었습니다.
Seer Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SEER News
- Seer (SEER) Q2 Revenue Jumps 32%
- Seer, Inc. (SEER) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Seer (SEER) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Seer earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Seer notifies Nasdaq of audit committee non-compliance, directors elected
- Seer director Nishar Dipchand sells shares worth $62,935
- Seer’s Proteograph Platform Enables Unprecedented 20,000-Sample Proteomics Study with Korea University to Develop AI-Driven Diagnostics for Cancers in Young Adults
- Seer Inc. unveils advanced proteomics suite
- Seer, Inc. (SEER) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
2.14 2.24
년간 변동
1.62 2.63
- 이전 종가
- 2.20
- 시가
- 2.22
- Bid
- 2.23
- Ask
- 2.53
- 저가
- 2.14
- 고가
- 2.24
- 볼륨
- 412
- 일일 변동
- 1.36%
- 월 변동
- 8.78%
- 6개월 변동
- 29.65%
- 년간 변동율
- 12.63%
20 9월, 토요일