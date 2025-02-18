通貨 / SANG
SANG: Sangoma Technologies Corporation
5.22 USD 0.94 (15.26%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SANGの今日の為替レートは、-15.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.70の安値と5.78の高値で取引されました。
Sangoma Technologies Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SANG News
1日のレンジ
4.70 5.78
1年のレンジ
4.08 7.99
- 以前の終値
- 6.16
- 始値
- 5.78
- 買値
- 5.22
- 買値
- 5.52
- 安値
- 4.70
- 高値
- 5.78
- 出来高
- 158
- 1日の変化
- -15.26%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -16.61%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.02%
- 1年の変化
- -5.61%
