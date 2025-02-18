Currencies / SANG
SANG: Sangoma Technologies Corporation
5.88 USD 0.04 (0.68%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SANG exchange rate has changed by -0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.84 and at a high of 6.46.
Follow Sangoma Technologies Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SANG News
- Sangoma and VTech partner to enhance hotel communications
- Sangoma expands AWS usage for cloud communications solutions
- Sangoma and Quicklert partner to enhance school safety solutions
- Sangoma Q2: There Are Reasons To Remain Positive Despite A Weak Quarter (NASDAQ:SANG)
Daily Range
5.84 6.46
Year Range
4.08 7.99
- Previous Close
- 5.92
- Open
- 6.46
- Bid
- 5.88
- Ask
- 6.18
- Low
- 5.84
- High
- 6.46
- Volume
- 114
- Daily Change
- -0.68%
- Month Change
- -6.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.18%
- Year Change
- 6.33%
