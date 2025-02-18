통화 / SANG
SANG: Sangoma Technologies Corporation
5.17 USD 0.05 (0.96%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SANG 환율이 오늘 -0.96%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.09이고 고가는 5.27이었습니다.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SANG News
일일 변동 비율
5.09 5.27
년간 변동
4.08 7.99
- 이전 종가
- 5.22
- 시가
- 5.17
- Bid
- 5.17
- Ask
- 5.47
- 저가
- 5.09
- 고가
- 5.27
- 볼륨
- 32
- 일일 변동
- -0.96%
- 월 변동
- -17.41%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.94%
- 년간 변동율
- -6.51%
20 9월, 토요일