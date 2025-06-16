通貨 / RDWR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
RDWR: Radware Ltd
26.59 USD 0.54 (2.07%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RDWRの今日の為替レートは、2.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.29の安値と27.12の高値で取引されました。
Radware Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RDWR News
- AI-Fueled Cybersecurity Market Makes These 3 Stocks Worth Buying
- Earnings call transcript: Radware Q2 2025 shows strong earnings beat, stock dips
- Radware partners with EPIC Cloud to enhance cloud security offerings
- Tet expands security portfolio with Radware’s cloud protection services
- Should Allot Stock Be in Your Portfolio Before Q2 Earnings?
- Radware (RDWR) Loses 15.2% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
- Radware (RDWR) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Barclays raises Radware stock price target to $35 from $30 on strong earnings
- Radware (RDWR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Radware earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Radware signs four new MSSPs to expand cloud security offerings
- Streaming Superstar Netflix Leads 11 Top Performers Onto IBD Best Stocks Lists Like IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Others
- Chip Gear Maker KLA In The Spotlight, Hits Record High: Looking For The Best Stocks To Buy And Watch? Check These Lists
- Rubrik, Shopify, Nasdaq Among IBD's Version Of The Magnificent Seven
- Technology And Construction Names Join Top Stock Lists: Check Out Additions To IBD 50, Big Cap 20 And More
- Surging Momentum: Strong Buy Israel ADRs On The Rise (NASDAQ:PGY)
- Radware stock hits 52-week high at 29.71 USD
- CrowdStrike Secures Position On Top Stocks List: Check Out Today's Best Growth Stocks On IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Premium Lists
- Nvidia Soars To Record High, Joins Best Stocks List: Check Out IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Stock Spotlight
- AI Play Vertiv Joins Best Stocks Watchlist: See New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Radware stock hits 52-week high at 28.7 USD
- Hot Insurer Palomar Lofted Onto 2 Top Stocks Lists: Looking For The Best? Check Out IBD 50, Stock Spotlight, Others
- Skyhawk Security Launches Partner Program to Drive Growth And Deliver Preemptive AI-Driven Cloud Security at Scale
1日のレンジ
26.29 27.12
1年のレンジ
18.46 31.57
- 以前の終値
- 26.05
- 始値
- 26.29
- 買値
- 26.59
- 買値
- 26.89
- 安値
- 26.29
- 高値
- 27.12
- 出来高
- 869
- 1日の変化
- 2.07%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.74%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 22.82%
- 1年の変化
- 19.51%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K