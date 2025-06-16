クォートセクション
RDWR: Radware Ltd

26.59 USD 0.54 (2.07%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RDWRの今日の為替レートは、2.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.29の安値と27.12の高値で取引されました。

Radware Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
26.29 27.12
1年のレンジ
18.46 31.57
以前の終値
26.05
始値
26.29
買値
26.59
買値
26.89
安値
26.29
高値
27.12
出来高
869
1日の変化
2.07%
1ヶ月の変化
7.74%
6ヶ月の変化
22.82%
1年の変化
19.51%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K