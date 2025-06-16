Valute / RDWR
RDWR: Radware Ltd
27.44 USD 0.85 (3.20%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RDWR ha avuto una variazione del 3.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.60 e ad un massimo di 27.62.
Segui le dinamiche di Radware Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RDWR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
26.60 27.62
Intervallo Annuale
18.46 31.57
- Chiusura Precedente
- 26.59
- Apertura
- 26.76
- Bid
- 27.44
- Ask
- 27.74
- Minimo
- 26.60
- Massimo
- 27.62
- Volume
- 837
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- 23.33%
20 settembre, sabato