RDN: Radian Group Inc
37.22 USD 2.49 (7.17%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RDNの今日の為替レートは、7.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり36.12の安値と38.84の高値で取引されました。
Radian Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
36.12 38.84
1年のレンジ
29.32 38.84
- 以前の終値
- 34.73
- 始値
- 36.39
- 買値
- 37.22
- 買値
- 37.52
- 安値
- 36.12
- 高値
- 38.84
- 出来高
- 8.563 K
- 1日の変化
- 7.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.32%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.55%
- 1年の変化
- 7.36%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K