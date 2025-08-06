Valute / RDN
RDN: Radian Group Inc
37.20 USD 0.02 (0.05%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RDN ha avuto una variazione del -0.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.09 e ad un massimo di 37.78.
Segui le dinamiche di Radian Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
37.09 37.78
Intervallo Annuale
29.32 38.84
- Chiusura Precedente
- 37.22
- Apertura
- 37.31
- Bid
- 37.20
- Ask
- 37.50
- Minimo
- 37.09
- Massimo
- 37.78
- Volume
- 3.966 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.27%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.30%
20 settembre, sabato