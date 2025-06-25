货币 / RDN
RDN: Radian Group Inc
34.88 USD 0.40 (1.16%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RDN汇率已更改1.16%。当日，交易品种以低点34.83和高点34.96进行交易。
关注Radian Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RDN新闻
- Radian Group Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Radian Group increases borrowing limit on JPMorgan repurchase agreement to $500 million
- Why Is Radian (RDN) Up 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Principal Financial Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold PFG Stock?
- Radian (RDN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Everest Group Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- AIZ Rallies 12.5% in a Year: Time to Buy the Stock for Solid Returns?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Radian Group announces $0.255 quarterly dividend
- Radian Outperforms Industry, Trades at Discount: How to Play the Stock
- VOYA Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Net Investment Income
- Assurant Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues & Premiums Rise Y/Y
- Lemonade Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Stock Buybacks Are Pushing Radian Group's Book Value Higher (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:RDN)
- EverQuote Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Higher Automotive Revenues
- Radian Group Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Premiums Decline Y/Y
- Radian Group Stock: Buyback And Solid Results Make Shares Attractive (NYSE:RDN)
- Radian (RDN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Radian Q2 2025 slides: EPS rises to $1.02 as book value grows 12% year-over-year
- Radian earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate Radian (RDN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- PFG Outperforms Industry, Trades at Premium: How to Play the Stock?
- Radian Group CEO Thornberry sells $734k in stock
日范围
34.83 34.96
年范围
29.32 36.98
- 前一天收盘价
- 34.48
- 开盘价
- 34.85
- 卖价
- 34.88
- 买价
- 35.18
- 最低价
- 34.83
- 最高价
- 34.96
- 交易量
- 37
- 日变化
- 1.16%
- 月变化
- 0.58%
- 6个月变化
- 5.47%
- 年变化
- 0.61%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值