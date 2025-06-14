QuotesSections
RDN: Radian Group Inc

34.48 USD 0.27 (0.78%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RDN exchange rate has changed by -0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.35 and at a high of 34.74.

Follow Radian Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RDN News

Daily Range
34.35 34.74
Year Range
29.32 36.98
Previous Close
34.75
Open
34.70
Bid
34.48
Ask
34.78
Low
34.35
High
34.74
Volume
370
Daily Change
-0.78%
Month Change
-0.58%
6 Months Change
4.26%
Year Change
-0.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%