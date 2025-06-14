Currencies / RDN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RDN: Radian Group Inc
34.48 USD 0.27 (0.78%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RDN exchange rate has changed by -0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.35 and at a high of 34.74.
Follow Radian Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RDN News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Radian Group increases borrowing limit on JPMorgan repurchase agreement to $500 million
- Why Is Radian (RDN) Up 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Principal Financial Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold PFG Stock?
- Radian (RDN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Everest Group Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- AIZ Rallies 12.5% in a Year: Time to Buy the Stock for Solid Returns?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Radian Group announces $0.255 quarterly dividend
- Radian Outperforms Industry, Trades at Discount: How to Play the Stock
- VOYA Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Net Investment Income
- Assurant Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues & Premiums Rise Y/Y
- Lemonade Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Stock Buybacks Are Pushing Radian Group's Book Value Higher (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:RDN)
- EverQuote Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Higher Automotive Revenues
- Radian Group Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Premiums Decline Y/Y
- Radian Group Stock: Buyback And Solid Results Make Shares Attractive (NYSE:RDN)
- Radian (RDN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Radian Q2 2025 slides: EPS rises to $1.02 as book value grows 12% year-over-year
- Radian earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate Radian (RDN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- PFG Outperforms Industry, Trades at Premium: How to Play the Stock?
- Radian Group CEO Thornberry sells $734k in stock
- JPSV ETF: These 2 Competitors Look Better For Now
Daily Range
34.35 34.74
Year Range
29.32 36.98
- Previous Close
- 34.75
- Open
- 34.70
- Bid
- 34.48
- Ask
- 34.78
- Low
- 34.35
- High
- 34.74
- Volume
- 370
- Daily Change
- -0.78%
- Month Change
- -0.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.26%
- Year Change
- -0.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%