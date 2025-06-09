通貨 / RC
RC: Ready Capital Corproation
4.33 USD 0.08 (1.88%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RCの今日の為替レートは、1.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.23の安値と4.34の高値で取引されました。
Ready Capital Corproationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
4.23 4.34
1年のレンジ
3.70 7.64
- 以前の終値
- 4.25
- 始値
- 4.30
- 買値
- 4.33
- 買値
- 4.63
- 安値
- 4.23
- 高値
- 4.34
- 出来高
- 2.246 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.88%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.61%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -14.93%
- 1年の変化
- -43.10%
