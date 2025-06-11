货币 / RC
RC: Ready Capital Corproation
4.36 USD 0.01 (0.23%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RC汇率已更改0.23%。当日，交易品种以低点4.32和高点4.42进行交易。
关注Ready Capital Corproation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
4.32 4.42
年范围
3.70 7.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.35
- 开盘价
- 4.33
- 卖价
- 4.36
- 买价
- 4.66
- 最低价
- 4.32
- 最高价
- 4.42
- 交易量
- 879
- 日变化
- 0.23%
- 月变化
- 3.32%
- 6个月变化
- -14.34%
- 年变化
- -42.71%
