통화 / RC
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
RC: Ready Capital Corproation
4.32 USD 0.01 (0.23%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RC 환율이 오늘 -0.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.26이고 고가는 4.41이었습니다.
Ready Capital Corproation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RC News
- Coffee prices in New York approach all-time high amid tariffs, Brazil weather
- Ready Capital At 40 Cents On The Dollar Is Too Extreme A Discount (NYSE:RC)
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 11% Dividend Yields - Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC), New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)
- I Came In Like A Ready Capital! (NYSE:RC)
- Ready Capital: Still Transitioning, With Potential Dividend Cuts (NYSE:RC)
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Ready Capital Q2 2025 slides: losses widen amid portfolio repositioning efforts
- Ready Capital earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- Ready Capital (RC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Ready Capital (RC) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- MFA Financial (MFA) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Ellington Credit (EARN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Earnings Preview: Ready Capital (RC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- High Yields, Weird Prices
- Where Fat Yields Meet Lower Risk
- Rithm Capital Stock’s Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 2 (NYSE:RITM)
- Ditch Mortgage REITs? These High Yielders Are Crushing It
- UPDATE -- Ready Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2025 Dividends
- Ready Capital Corporation Declares First Quarter 2025 Dividends
- A Brief Lesson On Huge Yielders
- Rithm Capital's Updated Sector Comparative Analysis - Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Big Dividend Yielders At A Glance
일일 변동 비율
4.26 4.41
년간 변동
3.70 7.64
- 이전 종가
- 4.33
- 시가
- 4.36
- Bid
- 4.32
- Ask
- 4.62
- 저가
- 4.26
- 고가
- 4.41
- 볼륨
- 2.210 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.23%
- 월 변동
- 2.37%
- 6개월 변동
- -15.13%
- 년간 변동율
- -43.23%
20 9월, 토요일