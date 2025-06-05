クォートセクション
PRKS: United Parks & Resorts Inc Common Stock

51.51 USD 0.90 (1.78%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PRKSの今日の為替レートは、1.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり50.81の安値と51.74の高値で取引されました。

United Parks & Resorts Inc Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
50.81 51.74
1年のレンジ
37.68 60.83
以前の終値
50.61
始値
50.93
買値
51.51
買値
51.81
安値
50.81
高値
51.74
出来高
926
1日の変化
1.78%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.81%
6ヶ月の変化
13.61%
1年の変化
2.00%
