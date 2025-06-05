通貨 / PRKS
PRKS: United Parks & Resorts Inc Common Stock
51.51 USD 0.90 (1.78%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PRKSの今日の為替レートは、1.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり50.81の安値と51.74の高値で取引されました。
United Parks & Resorts Inc Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
50.81 51.74
1年のレンジ
37.68 60.83
- 以前の終値
- 50.61
- 始値
- 50.93
- 買値
- 51.51
- 買値
- 51.81
- 安値
- 50.81
- 高値
- 51.74
- 出来高
- 926
- 1日の変化
- 1.78%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.81%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.61%
- 1年の変化
- 2.00%
