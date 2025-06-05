Valute / PRKS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PRKS: United Parks & Resorts Inc Common Stock
51.22 USD 0.29 (0.56%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PRKS ha avuto una variazione del -0.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 51.10 e ad un massimo di 52.65.
Segui le dinamiche di United Parks & Resorts Inc Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRKS News
- United Parks & Resorts stockholders approve $500 million buyback plan
- TechnipFMC stock rises on S&P MidCap 400 addition
- United Parks & Resorts appoints Kevin Connelly as chief accounting officer
- United Parks & Resorts: Orlando Performance Was Encouraging, But It Is Not Enough (NYSE:PRKS)
- United Parks & Resorts stock price target raised by Mizuho amid cost concerns
- Goldman Sachs lowers United Parks & Resorts stock price target on industry pressures
- Stifel lowers United Parks & Resorts stock price target to $63 on weather impact
- United Parks & Resorts stock price target lowered to $66 at Guggenheim
- United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Madison Square Garden (MSGS) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Mizuho lowers United Parks & Resorts stock price target on slower trends
- United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- United Parks & Resorts stock price target lowered by Guggenheim on weather issues
- Six Flags Stock: A Roller Coaster Worth Riding (NYSE:FUN)
- Rare Stock Picks In June 2025 - From 26 Discerning Analysts
- Walt Disney May Lose Some Summer Magic (NYSE:DIS)
- In Celebration of July 4th, Busch Gardens is Proud to Honor Veterans and Active-Duty Military with FREE Tickets as a Thank You for their Service
- In Celebration of July 4th, SeaWorld is Proud to Honor Veterans and Active-Duty Military with FREE Tickets as a Thank You for their Service
- Six Flags Entertainment: I’m Not Getting On This Roller Coaster (NYSE:FUN)
- Meet the Emperors: SeaWorld Orlando Introduces Western Hemisphere’s Only Emperor Penguins
- Citi lowers United Parks & Resorts stock price target to $49
- United Parks And Resorts (SeaWorld): I Think It Could Double In The Rest Of 2025 (PRKS)
Intervallo Giornaliero
51.10 52.65
Intervallo Annuale
37.68 60.83
- Chiusura Precedente
- 51.51
- Apertura
- 51.99
- Bid
- 51.22
- Ask
- 51.52
- Minimo
- 51.10
- Massimo
- 52.65
- Volume
- 1.283 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.56%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.97%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.43%
20 settembre, sabato