PRKS: United Parks & Resorts Inc Common Stock

51.22 USD 0.29 (0.56%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PRKS ha avuto una variazione del -0.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 51.10 e ad un massimo di 52.65.

Segui le dinamiche di United Parks & Resorts Inc Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
51.10 52.65
Intervallo Annuale
37.68 60.83
Chiusura Precedente
51.51
Apertura
51.99
Bid
51.22
Ask
51.52
Minimo
51.10
Massimo
52.65
Volume
1.283 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.56%
Variazione Mensile
-1.37%
Variazione Semestrale
12.97%
Variazione Annuale
1.43%
