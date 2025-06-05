货币 / PRKS
PRKS: United Parks & Resorts Inc Common Stock
50.96 USD 0.57 (1.11%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PRKS汇率已更改-1.11%。当日，交易品种以低点50.45和高点51.91进行交易。
关注United Parks & Resorts Inc Common Stock动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PRKS新闻
- United Parks & Resorts stockholders approve $500 million buyback plan
- TechnipFMC stock rises on S&P MidCap 400 addition
- United Parks & Resorts appoints Kevin Connelly as chief accounting officer
- United Parks & Resorts: Orlando Performance Was Encouraging, But It Is Not Enough (NYSE:PRKS)
- United Parks & Resorts stock price target raised by Mizuho amid cost concerns
- Goldman Sachs lowers United Parks & Resorts stock price target on industry pressures
- Stifel lowers United Parks & Resorts stock price target to $63 on weather impact
- United Parks & Resorts stock price target lowered to $66 at Guggenheim
- United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Mizuho lowers United Parks & Resorts stock price target on slower trends
- United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- United Parks & Resorts stock price target lowered by Guggenheim on weather issues
- Citi lowers United Parks & Resorts stock price target to $49
- United Parks And Resorts (SeaWorld): I Think It Could Double In The Rest Of 2025 (PRKS)
日范围
50.45 51.91
年范围
37.68 60.83
- 前一天收盘价
- 51.53
- 开盘价
- 51.63
- 卖价
- 50.96
- 买价
- 51.26
- 最低价
- 50.45
- 最高价
- 51.91
- 交易量
- 1.098 K
- 日变化
- -1.11%
- 月变化
- -1.87%
- 6个月变化
- 12.40%
- 年变化
- 0.91%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值