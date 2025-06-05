Currencies / PRKS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PRKS: United Parks & Resorts Inc Common Stock
50.63 USD 0.90 (1.75%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRKS exchange rate has changed by -1.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.45 and at a high of 51.03.
Follow United Parks & Resorts Inc Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRKS News
- United Parks & Resorts stockholders approve $500 million buyback plan
- TechnipFMC stock rises on S&P MidCap 400 addition
- United Parks & Resorts appoints Kevin Connelly as chief accounting officer
- United Parks & Resorts: Orlando Performance Was Encouraging, But It Is Not Enough (NYSE:PRKS)
- United Parks & Resorts stock price target raised by Mizuho amid cost concerns
- Goldman Sachs lowers United Parks & Resorts stock price target on industry pressures
- Stifel lowers United Parks & Resorts stock price target to $63 on weather impact
- United Parks & Resorts stock price target lowered to $66 at Guggenheim
- United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Madison Square Garden (MSGS) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Mizuho lowers United Parks & Resorts stock price target on slower trends
- United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- United Parks & Resorts stock price target lowered by Guggenheim on weather issues
- Six Flags Stock: A Roller Coaster Worth Riding (NYSE:FUN)
- Rare Stock Picks In June 2025 - From 26 Discerning Analysts
- Walt Disney May Lose Some Summer Magic (NYSE:DIS)
- In Celebration of July 4th, Busch Gardens is Proud to Honor Veterans and Active-Duty Military with FREE Tickets as a Thank You for their Service
- In Celebration of July 4th, SeaWorld is Proud to Honor Veterans and Active-Duty Military with FREE Tickets as a Thank You for their Service
- Six Flags Entertainment: I’m Not Getting On This Roller Coaster (NYSE:FUN)
- Meet the Emperors: SeaWorld Orlando Introduces Western Hemisphere’s Only Emperor Penguins
- Citi lowers United Parks & Resorts stock price target to $49
- United Parks And Resorts (SeaWorld): I Think It Could Double In The Rest Of 2025 (PRKS)
Daily Range
50.45 51.03
Year Range
37.68 60.83
- Previous Close
- 51.53
- Open
- 50.69
- Bid
- 50.63
- Ask
- 50.93
- Low
- 50.45
- High
- 51.03
- Volume
- 388
- Daily Change
- -1.75%
- Month Change
- -2.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.67%
- Year Change
- 0.26%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%