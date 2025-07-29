通貨 / POOL
POOL: Pool Corporation
325.12 USD 1.79 (0.55%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
POOLの今日の為替レートは、0.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり321.71の安値と327.46の高値で取引されました。
Pool Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
POOL News
- 1 Top Stock to Buy Right Now That Warren Buffett Has Been Buying
- Here Are the 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying
- スティーフェル社、プール・コープの目標株価を300ドルに維持
- Pool Corp stock price target maintained at $300 by Stifel
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Buffett Bets On Real Estate: New Holdings Revealed At Berkshire Hathaway
- Billionaire Warren Buffett Sold 41% of Berkshire's Stake in Bank of America and Is Piling Into 2 Magnificent Stocks for a 4th Straight Quarter
- 12 Stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Has Been Loading Up On in 2025
- Billionaire Warren Buffett Sold 41% of Berkshire's Stake in Bank of America and Is Piling Into an Industry Leader That's Gained Almost 47,000% Since Its IPO
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Billionaire Warren Buffett Sold 69% of Berkshire's Stake in Apple and Has Loaded Up on This Industry-Leading Stock for 4 Straight Quarters
- Highlights From Berkshire Hathaway Earnings: 3 Key Trends Investors Should Track
- MetaWin Announces $1.3 Million NFT Holder Exclusive Giveaway
- Warren Buffett Doubles Down On America's Housing Boom, Upping Berkshire's Holdings In Homebuilders And Building Supply Firms By Triple Digits - D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)
- Tracking Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:BRK.A)
- Warren Buffett places new bets on UnitedHealth and a major homebuilder, sending their stocks soaring
- UnitedHealth shares surge as Buffett’s Berkshire shows new stake
- YETI vs. POOL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
- CoinW Enhances Futures Protection Program with New Features to Safeguard Traders
- Dorian LPG Q1 FY26 slides: profit slumps 80% despite growing global volumes
- Billionaire Warren Buffett Sold 39% of Berkshire's Stake in Bank of America and Is Piling Into an Industry Leader That's Gained Almost 48,000% Since Its IPO
- Pool Corporation declares $1.25 quarterly dividend
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.47 by Stifel on weak results
1日のレンジ
321.71 327.46
1年のレンジ
282.22 395.60
- 以前の終値
- 323.33
- 始値
- 323.51
- 買値
- 325.12
- 買値
- 325.42
- 安値
- 321.71
- 高値
- 327.46
- 出来高
- 870
- 1日の変化
- 0.55%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.72%
- 1年の変化
- -13.53%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K