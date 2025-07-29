货币 / POOL
POOL: Pool Corporation
328.28 USD 3.50 (1.08%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日POOL汇率已更改1.08%。当日，交易品种以低点323.35和高点329.54进行交易。
关注Pool Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
POOL新闻
日范围
323.35 329.54
年范围
282.22 395.60
- 前一天收盘价
- 324.78
- 开盘价
- 327.41
- 卖价
- 328.28
- 买价
- 328.58
- 最低价
- 323.35
- 最高价
- 329.54
- 交易量
- 726
- 日变化
- 1.08%
- 月变化
- 7.12%
- 6个月变化
- 3.72%
- 年变化
- -12.69%
