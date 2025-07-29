Valute / POOL
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
POOL: Pool Corporation
317.92 USD 7.20 (2.21%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio POOL ha avuto una variazione del -2.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 316.88 e ad un massimo di 325.57.
Segui le dinamiche di Pool Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
POOL News
- 1 Top Stock to Buy Right Now That Warren Buffett Has Been Buying
- Here Are the 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying
- Obiettivo di prezzo di Pool Corp mantenuto a $300 da Stifel
- Pool Corp stock price target maintained at $300 by Stifel
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Buffett Bets On Real Estate: New Holdings Revealed At Berkshire Hathaway
- Billionaire Warren Buffett Sold 41% of Berkshire's Stake in Bank of America and Is Piling Into 2 Magnificent Stocks for a 4th Straight Quarter
- 12 Stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Has Been Loading Up On in 2025
- Billionaire Warren Buffett Sold 41% of Berkshire's Stake in Bank of America and Is Piling Into an Industry Leader That's Gained Almost 47,000% Since Its IPO
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Billionaire Warren Buffett Sold 69% of Berkshire's Stake in Apple and Has Loaded Up on This Industry-Leading Stock for 4 Straight Quarters
- Highlights From Berkshire Hathaway Earnings: 3 Key Trends Investors Should Track
- MetaWin Announces $1.3 Million NFT Holder Exclusive Giveaway
- Warren Buffett Doubles Down On America's Housing Boom, Upping Berkshire's Holdings In Homebuilders And Building Supply Firms By Triple Digits - D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)
- Tracking Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:BRK.A)
- Warren Buffett places new bets on UnitedHealth and a major homebuilder, sending their stocks soaring
- UnitedHealth shares surge as Buffett’s Berkshire shows new stake
- YETI vs. POOL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
- CoinW Enhances Futures Protection Program with New Features to Safeguard Traders
- Dorian LPG Q1 FY26 slides: profit slumps 80% despite growing global volumes
- Billionaire Warren Buffett Sold 39% of Berkshire's Stake in Bank of America and Is Piling Into an Industry Leader That's Gained Almost 48,000% Since Its IPO
- Pool Corporation declares $1.25 quarterly dividend
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.47 by Stifel on weak results
Intervallo Giornaliero
316.88 325.57
Intervallo Annuale
282.22 395.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 325.12
- Apertura
- 325.12
- Bid
- 317.92
- Ask
- 318.22
- Minimo
- 316.88
- Massimo
- 325.57
- Volume
- 1.589 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.74%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- -15.45%
20 settembre, sabato