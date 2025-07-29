QuotazioniSezioni
POOL: Pool Corporation

317.92 USD 7.20 (2.21%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio POOL ha avuto una variazione del -2.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 316.88 e ad un massimo di 325.57.

Segui le dinamiche di Pool Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
316.88 325.57
Intervallo Annuale
282.22 395.60
Chiusura Precedente
325.12
Apertura
325.12
Bid
317.92
Ask
318.22
Minimo
316.88
Massimo
325.57
Volume
1.589 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.21%
Variazione Mensile
3.74%
Variazione Semestrale
0.45%
Variazione Annuale
-15.45%
