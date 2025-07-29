CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / POOL
Volver a Acciones

POOL: Pool Corporation

323.33 USD 4.95 (1.51%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de POOL de hoy ha cambiado un -1.51%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 321.49, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 336.15.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Pool Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

POOL News

Rango diario
321.49 336.15
Rango anual
282.22 395.60
Cierres anteriores
328.28
Open
329.18
Bid
323.33
Ask
323.63
Low
321.49
High
336.15
Volumen
1.041 K
Cambio diario
-1.51%
Cambio mensual
5.51%
Cambio a 6 meses
2.16%
Cambio anual
-14.01%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B