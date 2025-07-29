CotationsSections
POOL: Pool Corporation

317.92 USD 7.20 (2.21%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de POOL a changé de -2.21% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 316.88 et à un maximum de 325.57.

Suivez la dynamique Pool Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
316.88 325.57
Range Annuel
282.22 395.60
Clôture Précédente
325.12
Ouverture
325.12
Bid
317.92
Ask
318.22
Plus Bas
316.88
Plus Haut
325.57
Volume
1.589 K
Changement quotidien
-2.21%
Changement Mensuel
3.74%
Changement à 6 Mois
0.45%
Changement Annuel
-15.45%
