Devises / POOL
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
POOL: Pool Corporation
317.92 USD 7.20 (2.21%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de POOL a changé de -2.21% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 316.88 et à un maximum de 325.57.
Suivez la dynamique Pool Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
POOL Nouvelles
- 1 Top Stock to Buy Right Now That Warren Buffett Has Been Buying
- Here Are the 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying
- Stifel maintient son objectif de cours pour Pool Corp à 300€
- Pool Corp stock price target maintained at $300 by Stifel
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Buffett Bets On Real Estate: New Holdings Revealed At Berkshire Hathaway
- Billionaire Warren Buffett Sold 41% of Berkshire's Stake in Bank of America and Is Piling Into 2 Magnificent Stocks for a 4th Straight Quarter
- 12 Stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Has Been Loading Up On in 2025
- Billionaire Warren Buffett Sold 41% of Berkshire's Stake in Bank of America and Is Piling Into an Industry Leader That's Gained Almost 47,000% Since Its IPO
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Billionaire Warren Buffett Sold 69% of Berkshire's Stake in Apple and Has Loaded Up on This Industry-Leading Stock for 4 Straight Quarters
- Highlights From Berkshire Hathaway Earnings: 3 Key Trends Investors Should Track
- MetaWin Announces $1.3 Million NFT Holder Exclusive Giveaway
- Warren Buffett Doubles Down On America's Housing Boom, Upping Berkshire's Holdings In Homebuilders And Building Supply Firms By Triple Digits - D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)
- Tracking Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:BRK.A)
- Warren Buffett places new bets on UnitedHealth and a major homebuilder, sending their stocks soaring
- UnitedHealth shares surge as Buffett’s Berkshire shows new stake
- YETI vs. POOL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
- CoinW Enhances Futures Protection Program with New Features to Safeguard Traders
- Dorian LPG Q1 FY26 slides: profit slumps 80% despite growing global volumes
- Billionaire Warren Buffett Sold 39% of Berkshire's Stake in Bank of America and Is Piling Into an Industry Leader That's Gained Almost 48,000% Since Its IPO
- Pool Corporation declares $1.25 quarterly dividend
- Leslie’s stock price target lowered to $0.47 by Stifel on weak results
Range quotidien
316.88 325.57
Range Annuel
282.22 395.60
- Clôture Précédente
- 325.12
- Ouverture
- 325.12
- Bid
- 317.92
- Ask
- 318.22
- Plus Bas
- 316.88
- Plus Haut
- 325.57
- Volume
- 1.589 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.21%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.74%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 0.45%
- Changement Annuel
- -15.45%
20 septembre, samedi