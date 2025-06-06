通貨 / PLCE
PLCE: Children's Place Inc (The)
6.94 USD 0.62 (8.20%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PLCEの今日の為替レートは、-8.20%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.86の安値と8.13の高値で取引されました。
Children's Place Inc (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PLCE News
- 今四半期に崩壊する可能性のある上位2つの消費者向け株
- Is The Children's Place Turning A New Leaf? (NASDAQ:PLCE)
- Top 2 Consumer Stocks That May Collapse This Quarter - GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX)
- UBS raises The Children’s Place stock price target to $7 on sales beat
- Children's Place Sales Fall 7%
- Children’s Place earnings missed by $0.27, revenue fell short of estimates
- Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Futures Gain, Dow Tumbles Ahead Of Crucial Payrolls Report—Broadcom, DocuSign, Lululemon In Focus - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
- Dow Jumps 350 Points On Rate Cut Bets: Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Neutral' Zone - Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM)
- ABM Industries, Broadcom And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM)
- ABM Industries, The Children’s Place to report earnings Friday
- Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Broadcom, NIO And More - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)
- UBS maintains Neutral rating on The Children’s Place stock amid restructuring
- Childrens Place board approves new compensation for executive vice chairman
- Carter's: Going Against The Market's Narrative As Sales Turn (NYSE:CRI)
- Kohl’s stock soars as Reddit-fueled short squeeze drives massive rally
- Children’s Place appoints CFO John Szczepanski as principal accounting officer
- Crude Oil Moves Higher; Graham Shares Surge After Q4 Results - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), Graham (NYSE:GHM)
- UBS cuts Children’s Place stock target to $6, keeps neutral rating
- US Stocks Mixed; Motorcar Parts of America Posts Upbeat Earnings - Know Labs (AMEX:KNW), Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO)
- Why Circle Internet Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK)
- Children’s Place stock tumbles after missing Q1 sales expectations
- Tesla, Children's Place And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)
- The Children’s Place Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
1日のレンジ
6.86 8.13
1年のレンジ
3.65 17.19
- 以前の終値
- 7.56
- 始値
- 7.63
- 買値
- 6.94
- 買値
- 7.24
- 安値
- 6.86
- 高値
- 8.13
- 出来高
- 2.232 K
- 1日の変化
- -8.20%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 38.80%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -20.87%
- 1年の変化
- -55.23%
