PLCE: Children's Place Inc (The)

6.94 USD 0.62 (8.20%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PLCEの今日の為替レートは、-8.20%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.86の安値と8.13の高値で取引されました。

Children's Place Inc (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
6.86 8.13
1年のレンジ
3.65 17.19
以前の終値
7.56
始値
7.63
買値
6.94
買値
7.24
安値
6.86
高値
8.13
出来高
2.232 K
1日の変化
-8.20%
1ヶ月の変化
38.80%
6ヶ月の変化
-20.87%
1年の変化
-55.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K