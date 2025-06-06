Währungen / PLCE
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
PLCE: Children's Place Inc (The)
6.94 USD 0.62 (8.20%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PLCE hat sich für heute um -8.20% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 6.86 bis zu einem Hoch von 8.13 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Children's Place Inc (The)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLCE News
- Is The Children's Place Turning A New Leaf? (NASDAQ:PLCE)
- Top 2 Consumer Stocks That May Collapse This Quarter - GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX)
- UBS hebt Kursziel für The Children’s Place nach starken Umsatzzahlen an
- UBS raises The Children’s Place stock price target to $7 on sales beat
- Children's Place Sales Fall 7%
- Children’s Place earnings missed by $0.27, revenue fell short of estimates
- Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Futures Gain, Dow Tumbles Ahead Of Crucial Payrolls Report—Broadcom, DocuSign, Lululemon In Focus - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
- Dow Jumps 350 Points On Rate Cut Bets: Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Neutral' Zone - Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM)
- ABM Industries, Broadcom And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM)
- ABM Industries, The Children’s Place to report earnings Friday
- Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Broadcom, NIO And More - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)
- UBS maintains Neutral rating on The Children’s Place stock amid restructuring
- Childrens Place board approves new compensation for executive vice chairman
- Carter's: Going Against The Market's Narrative As Sales Turn (NYSE:CRI)
- Kohl’s stock soars as Reddit-fueled short squeeze drives massive rally
- Children’s Place appoints CFO John Szczepanski as principal accounting officer
- Crude Oil Moves Higher; Graham Shares Surge After Q4 Results - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), Graham (NYSE:GHM)
- UBS cuts Children’s Place stock target to $6, keeps neutral rating
- US Stocks Mixed; Motorcar Parts of America Posts Upbeat Earnings - Know Labs (AMEX:KNW), Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO)
- Why Circle Internet Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK)
- Children’s Place stock tumbles after missing Q1 sales expectations
- Tesla, Children's Place And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)
- The Children’s Place Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
- Children's Place Likely To Report Lower Q1 Revenue; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call - Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)
Tagesspanne
6.86 8.13
Jahresspanne
3.65 17.19
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 7.56
- Eröffnung
- 7.63
- Bid
- 6.94
- Ask
- 7.24
- Tief
- 6.86
- Hoch
- 8.13
- Volumen
- 2.232 K
- Tagesänderung
- -8.20%
- Monatsänderung
- 38.80%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -20.87%
- Jahresänderung
- -55.23%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K