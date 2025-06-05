Currencies / PLCE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PLCE: Children's Place Inc (The)
7.91 USD 0.72 (10.01%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PLCE exchange rate has changed by 10.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.02 and at a high of 7.98.
Follow Children's Place Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLCE News
- Is The Children's Place Turning A New Leaf? (NASDAQ:PLCE)
- Top 2 Consumer Stocks That May Collapse This Quarter - GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX)
- UBS raises The Children’s Place stock price target to $7 on sales beat
- Children's Place Sales Fall 7%
- Children’s Place earnings missed by $0.27, revenue fell short of estimates
- Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Futures Gain, Dow Tumbles Ahead Of Crucial Payrolls Report—Broadcom, DocuSign, Lululemon In Focus - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
- Dow Jumps 350 Points On Rate Cut Bets: Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Neutral' Zone - Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM)
- ABM Industries, Broadcom And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM)
- ABM Industries, The Children’s Place to report earnings Friday
- Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Broadcom, NIO And More - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)
- UBS maintains Neutral rating on The Children’s Place stock amid restructuring
- Childrens Place board approves new compensation for executive vice chairman
- Carter's: Going Against The Market's Narrative As Sales Turn (NYSE:CRI)
- Kohl’s stock soars as Reddit-fueled short squeeze drives massive rally
- Children’s Place appoints CFO John Szczepanski as principal accounting officer
- Crude Oil Moves Higher; Graham Shares Surge After Q4 Results - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), Graham (NYSE:GHM)
- UBS cuts Children’s Place stock target to $6, keeps neutral rating
- US Stocks Mixed; Motorcar Parts of America Posts Upbeat Earnings - Know Labs (AMEX:KNW), Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO)
- Why Circle Internet Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK)
- Children’s Place stock tumbles after missing Q1 sales expectations
- Tesla, Children's Place And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)
- The Children’s Place Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
- Children's Place Likely To Report Lower Q1 Revenue; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call - Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)
- G-III Apparel, ABM Industries, and more set to report earnings Friday
Daily Range
7.02 7.98
Year Range
3.65 17.19
- Previous Close
- 7.19
- Open
- 7.20
- Bid
- 7.91
- Ask
- 8.21
- Low
- 7.02
- High
- 7.98
- Volume
- 1.715 K
- Daily Change
- 10.01%
- Month Change
- 58.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.81%
- Year Change
- -48.97%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%