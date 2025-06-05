货币 / PLCE
PLCE: Children's Place Inc (The)
7.56 USD 0.35 (4.42%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PLCE汇率已更改-4.42%。当日，交易品种以低点7.50和高点8.35进行交易。
关注Children's Place Inc (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
7.50 8.35
年范围
3.65 17.19
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.91
- 开盘价
- 8.05
- 卖价
- 7.56
- 买价
- 7.86
- 最低价
- 7.50
- 最高价
- 8.35
- 交易量
- 2.288 K
- 日变化
- -4.42%
- 月变化
- 51.20%
- 6个月变化
- -13.80%
- 年变化
- -51.23%
