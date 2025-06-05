Valute / PLCE
PLCE: Children's Place Inc (The)
6.36 USD 0.58 (8.36%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PLCE ha avuto una variazione del -8.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.18 e ad un massimo di 7.10.
Segui le dinamiche di Children's Place Inc (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.18 7.10
Intervallo Annuale
3.65 17.19
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.94
- Apertura
- 6.94
- Bid
- 6.36
- Ask
- 6.66
- Minimo
- 6.18
- Massimo
- 7.10
- Volume
- 2.767 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -8.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- 27.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -27.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- -58.97%
21 settembre, domenica