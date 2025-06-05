QuotazioniSezioni
PLCE: Children's Place Inc (The)

6.36 USD 0.58 (8.36%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PLCE ha avuto una variazione del -8.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.18 e ad un massimo di 7.10.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.18 7.10
Intervallo Annuale
3.65 17.19
Chiusura Precedente
6.94
Apertura
6.94
Bid
6.36
Ask
6.66
Minimo
6.18
Massimo
7.10
Volume
2.767 K
Variazione giornaliera
-8.36%
Variazione Mensile
27.20%
Variazione Semestrale
-27.48%
Variazione Annuale
-58.97%
