通貨 / PHAT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PHAT: Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc
11.75 USD 0.75 (6.82%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PHATの今日の為替レートは、6.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.03の安値と11.90の高値で取引されました。
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PHAT News
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Wall Street Analysts See a 66.13% Upside in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Phathom: IP Question Is Answered, Can Management Deliver? (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:PHAT)
- Wall Street Analysts Think Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) Could Surge 87.21%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals clarifies no reduction in Frazier ownership
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals Q2 2025 slides: VOQUEZNA growth drives revenue beat
- Phathom (PHAT) Q2 Revenue Jumps 441%
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Phathom Pharma earnings beat by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- MannKind (MNKD) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Phathom Stock: Potential Blockbuster Gastric Acid-Reducing Drug With New Mechanism (PHAT)
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Phathom Q1 2025 slides: VOQUEZNA adoption rises as company targets 2026 profitability
- FDA extends Phathom’s VOQUEZNA exclusivity period to 2032
- Unusual Machines, Celldex Therapeutics, RH And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Bunge Global (NYSE:BG), AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA)
- Tiny Phathom Pharmaceuticals Just An Got FDA Blessing And Big-Time Upside: Buy (PHAT)
- H.C. Wainwright maintains Buy on Phathom stock, $20 target
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.05%
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Doubles After FDA Grants Full 10-Year Exclusivity For Voquezna - Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)
- Guggenheim reiterates Buy on Phathom stock after FDA grants exclusivity
- Stifel analysts affirm Buy rating for Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock
- FDA grants VOQUEZNA extended market exclusivity to 2032
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares soar on FDA exclusivity grant
1日のレンジ
11.03 11.90
1年のレンジ
2.21 19.49
- 以前の終値
- 11.00
- 始値
- 11.26
- 買値
- 11.75
- 買値
- 12.05
- 安値
- 11.03
- 高値
- 11.90
- 出来高
- 2.606 K
- 1日の変化
- 6.82%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.92%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 99.15%
- 1年の変化
- -34.72%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K