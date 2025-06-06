クォートセクション
通貨 / PHAT
株に戻る

PHAT: Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc

11.75 USD 0.75 (6.82%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PHATの今日の為替レートは、6.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.03の安値と11.90の高値で取引されました。

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PHAT News

1日のレンジ
11.03 11.90
1年のレンジ
2.21 19.49
以前の終値
11.00
始値
11.26
買値
11.75
買値
12.05
安値
11.03
高値
11.90
出来高
2.606 K
1日の変化
6.82%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.92%
6ヶ月の変化
99.15%
1年の変化
-34.72%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K