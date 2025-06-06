Valute / PHAT
PHAT: Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc
11.21 USD 0.54 (4.60%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PHAT ha avuto una variazione del -4.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.11 e ad un massimo di 11.95.
Segui le dinamiche di Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PHAT News
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Wall Street Analysts See a 66.13% Upside in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Phathom: IP Question Is Answered, Can Management Deliver? (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:PHAT)
- Wall Street Analysts Think Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) Could Surge 87.21%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals clarifies no reduction in Frazier ownership
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals Q2 2025 slides: VOQUEZNA growth drives revenue beat
- Phathom (PHAT) Q2 Revenue Jumps 441%
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Phathom Pharma earnings beat by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- MannKind (MNKD) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Phathom Stock: Potential Blockbuster Gastric Acid-Reducing Drug With New Mechanism (PHAT)
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Phathom Q1 2025 slides: VOQUEZNA adoption rises as company targets 2026 profitability
- FDA extends Phathom’s VOQUEZNA exclusivity period to 2032
- Unusual Machines, Celldex Therapeutics, RH And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Bunge Global (NYSE:BG), AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA)
- Tiny Phathom Pharmaceuticals Just An Got FDA Blessing And Big-Time Upside: Buy (PHAT)
- H.C. Wainwright maintains Buy on Phathom stock, $20 target
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.05%
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Doubles After FDA Grants Full 10-Year Exclusivity For Voquezna - Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)
- Guggenheim reiterates Buy on Phathom stock after FDA grants exclusivity
- Stifel analysts affirm Buy rating for Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock
- FDA grants VOQUEZNA extended market exclusivity to 2032
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares soar on FDA exclusivity grant
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.11 11.95
Intervallo Annuale
2.21 19.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.75
- Apertura
- 11.73
- Bid
- 11.21
- Ask
- 11.51
- Minimo
- 11.11
- Massimo
- 11.95
- Volume
- 1.887 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 90.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- -37.72%
20 settembre, sabato