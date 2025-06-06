시세섹션
통화 / PHAT
주식로 돌아가기

PHAT: Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc

11.21 USD 0.54 (4.60%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PHAT 환율이 오늘 -4.60%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.11이고 고가는 11.95이었습니다.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PHAT News

일일 변동 비율
11.11 11.95
년간 변동
2.21 19.49
이전 종가
11.75
시가
11.73
Bid
11.21
Ask
11.51
저가
11.11
고가
11.95
볼륨
1.887 K
일일 변동
-4.60%
월 변동
-6.43%
6개월 변동
90.00%
년간 변동율
-37.72%
20 9월, 토요일