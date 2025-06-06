Devises / PHAT
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
PHAT: Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc
11.21 USD 0.54 (4.60%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PHAT a changé de -4.60% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 11.11 et à un maximum de 11.95.
Suivez la dynamique Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PHAT Nouvelles
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Wall Street Analysts See a 66.13% Upside in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Phathom: IP Question Is Answered, Can Management Deliver? (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:PHAT)
- Wall Street Analysts Think Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) Could Surge 87.21%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals clarifies no reduction in Frazier ownership
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals Q2 2025 slides: VOQUEZNA growth drives revenue beat
- Phathom (PHAT) Q2 Revenue Jumps 441%
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Phathom Pharma earnings beat by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- MannKind (MNKD) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Phathom Stock: Potential Blockbuster Gastric Acid-Reducing Drug With New Mechanism (PHAT)
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Phathom Q1 2025 slides: VOQUEZNA adoption rises as company targets 2026 profitability
- FDA extends Phathom’s VOQUEZNA exclusivity period to 2032
- Unusual Machines, Celldex Therapeutics, RH And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Bunge Global (NYSE:BG), AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA)
- Tiny Phathom Pharmaceuticals Just An Got FDA Blessing And Big-Time Upside: Buy (PHAT)
- H.C. Wainwright maintains Buy on Phathom stock, $20 target
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.05%
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Doubles After FDA Grants Full 10-Year Exclusivity For Voquezna - Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)
- Guggenheim reiterates Buy on Phathom stock after FDA grants exclusivity
- Stifel analysts affirm Buy rating for Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock
- FDA grants VOQUEZNA extended market exclusivity to 2032
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares soar on FDA exclusivity grant
Range quotidien
11.11 11.95
Range Annuel
2.21 19.49
- Clôture Précédente
- 11.75
- Ouverture
- 11.73
- Bid
- 11.21
- Ask
- 11.51
- Plus Bas
- 11.11
- Plus Haut
- 11.95
- Volume
- 1.887 K
- Changement quotidien
- -4.60%
- Changement Mensuel
- -6.43%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 90.00%
- Changement Annuel
- -37.72%
20 septembre, samedi