PHAT: Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc
10.98 USD 0.50 (4.36%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PHAT exchange rate has changed by -4.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.84 and at a high of 11.63.
Follow Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PHAT News
- Wall Street Analysts See a 66.13% Upside in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Phathom: IP Question Is Answered, Can Management Deliver? (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:PHAT)
- Wall Street Analysts Think Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) Could Surge 87.21%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals clarifies no reduction in Frazier ownership
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals Q2 2025 slides: VOQUEZNA growth drives revenue beat
- Phathom (PHAT) Q2 Revenue Jumps 441%
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Phathom Pharma earnings beat by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- MannKind (MNKD) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Phathom Stock: Potential Blockbuster Gastric Acid-Reducing Drug With New Mechanism (PHAT)
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Phathom Q1 2025 slides: VOQUEZNA adoption rises as company targets 2026 profitability
- FDA extends Phathom’s VOQUEZNA exclusivity period to 2032
- Unusual Machines, Celldex Therapeutics, RH And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Bunge Global (NYSE:BG), AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA)
- Tiny Phathom Pharmaceuticals Just An Got FDA Blessing And Big-Time Upside: Buy (PHAT)
- H.C. Wainwright maintains Buy on Phathom stock, $20 target
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.05%
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Doubles After FDA Grants Full 10-Year Exclusivity For Voquezna - Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)
- Guggenheim reiterates Buy on Phathom stock after FDA grants exclusivity
- Stifel analysts affirm Buy rating for Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock
- FDA grants VOQUEZNA extended market exclusivity to 2032
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares soar on FDA exclusivity grant
- Palo Alto Networks, Take-Two Interactive Software, VF Corp And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)
Daily Range
10.84 11.63
Year Range
2.21 19.49
- Previous Close
- 11.48
- Open
- 11.44
- Bid
- 10.98
- Ask
- 11.28
- Low
- 10.84
- High
- 11.63
- Volume
- 1.954 K
- Daily Change
- -4.36%
- Month Change
- -8.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 86.10%
- Year Change
- -39.00%
