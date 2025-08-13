クォートセクション
通貨 / PFGC
PFGC: Performance Food Group Company

108.04 USD 0.71 (0.65%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PFGCの今日の為替レートは、-0.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり107.11の安値と108.60の高値で取引されました。

Performance Food Group Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
107.11 108.60
1年のレンジ
68.40 109.05
以前の終値
108.75
始値
108.33
買値
108.04
買値
108.34
安値
107.11
高値
108.60
出来高
2.511 K
1日の変化
-0.65%
1ヶ月の変化
4.91%
6ヶ月の変化
37.86%
1年の変化
38.78%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K