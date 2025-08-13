通貨 / PFGC
PFGC: Performance Food Group Company
108.04 USD 0.71 (0.65%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PFGCの今日の為替レートは、-0.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり107.11の安値と108.60の高値で取引されました。
Performance Food Group Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PFGC News
- Performance Food (PFGC) Surges 3.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- PFGがアクティビスト圧力の中でUS Foodsとの情報共有に合意
- PFG opens the door to US Foods amid activist pressure
- パフォーマンス・フード・グループの株価、105.91ドルで過去最高値を記録
- Performance Food Group stock hits all-time high at 105.91 USD
- Performance Food Group: Solid Momentum Offset By Weaker Margins (NYSE:PFGC)
- Performance Food Group stock hits all-time high at 104.39 USD
- Alibaba To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)
- This Zscaler Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Tuesday - Chemed (NYSE:CHE), Performance Food Gr (NYSE:PFGC)
- Piper Sandler raises US Foods stock price target to $85 from $77
- Performance Food Group stock rating upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight
- Performance Food Group stock price target maintained at $115 by Guggenheim
- These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Performance Food Group Following Strong Q2 Earnings - Performance Food Gr (NYSE:PFGC)
- Performance Food Group stock price target raised to $118 by Truist
- Food PPI inflation slows in July but remains high, Truist notes
- Performance Food Group stock price target raised to $115 by Guggenheim
- Performance Food Group stock price target raised to $115 by Wells Fargo
- Stock Market News for Aug 14, 2025
- Crude Oil Down 1%; Performance Food Group Earnings Top Views - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC), Bolt Projects Holdings (NASDAQ:BSLK)
- Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Performance Food Group Hits Record Sales
- Why Is Performance Food Group Stock Climbing Wednesday? - Performance Food Gr (NYSE:PFGC)
- Performance Food Group (PFGC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Performance Food Group Co earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
1日のレンジ
107.11 108.60
1年のレンジ
68.40 109.05
- 以前の終値
- 108.75
- 始値
- 108.33
- 買値
- 108.04
- 買値
- 108.34
- 安値
- 107.11
- 高値
- 108.60
- 出来高
- 2.511 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.65%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.91%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 37.86%
- 1年の変化
- 38.78%
