PFGC: Performance Food Group Company

108.04 USD 0.71 (0.65%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PFGC hat sich für heute um -0.65% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 107.11 bis zu einem Hoch von 108.60 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Performance Food Group Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

PFGC News

Tagesspanne
107.11 108.60
Jahresspanne
68.40 109.05
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
108.75
Eröffnung
108.33
Bid
108.04
Ask
108.34
Tief
107.11
Hoch
108.60
Volumen
2.511 K
Tagesänderung
-0.65%
Monatsänderung
4.91%
6-Monatsänderung
37.86%
Jahresänderung
38.78%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K