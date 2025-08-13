Währungen / PFGC
PFGC: Performance Food Group Company
108.04 USD 0.71 (0.65%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PFGC hat sich für heute um -0.65% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 107.11 bis zu einem Hoch von 108.60 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Performance Food Group Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
107.11 108.60
Jahresspanne
68.40 109.05
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 108.75
- Eröffnung
- 108.33
- Bid
- 108.04
- Ask
- 108.34
- Tief
- 107.11
- Hoch
- 108.60
- Volumen
- 2.511 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.65%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.91%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 37.86%
- Jahresänderung
- 38.78%
