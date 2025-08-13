货币 / PFGC
PFGC: Performance Food Group Company
106.72 USD 1.97 (1.88%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PFGC汇率已更改1.88%。当日，交易品种以低点106.34和高点106.95进行交易。
关注Performance Food Group Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
106.34 106.95
年范围
68.40 107.08
- 前一天收盘价
- 104.75
- 开盘价
- 106.69
- 卖价
- 106.72
- 买价
- 107.02
- 最低价
- 106.34
- 最高价
- 106.95
- 交易量
- 224
- 日变化
- 1.88%
- 月变化
- 3.63%
- 6个月变化
- 36.17%
- 年变化
- 37.08%
