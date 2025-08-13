Devises / PFGC
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
PFGC: Performance Food Group Company
105.50 USD 2.54 (2.35%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PFGC a changé de -2.35% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 105.15 et à un maximum de 108.23.
Suivez la dynamique Performance Food Group Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFGC Nouvelles
- Performance Food (PFGC) Surges 3.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- PFG ouvre la porte à US Foods sous la pression d’un investisseur activiste
- PFG opens the door to US Foods amid activist pressure
- L’action de Performance Food Group atteint un niveau record à 105,91 USD
- Performance Food Group stock hits all-time high at 105.91 USD
- Performance Food Group: Solid Momentum Offset By Weaker Margins (NYSE:PFGC)
- Performance Food Group stock hits all-time high at 104.39 USD
- Alibaba To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)
- This Zscaler Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Tuesday - Chemed (NYSE:CHE), Performance Food Gr (NYSE:PFGC)
- Piper Sandler raises US Foods stock price target to $85 from $77
- Performance Food Group stock rating upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight
- Performance Food Group stock price target maintained at $115 by Guggenheim
- These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Performance Food Group Following Strong Q2 Earnings - Performance Food Gr (NYSE:PFGC)
- Performance Food Group stock price target raised to $118 by Truist
- Food PPI inflation slows in July but remains high, Truist notes
- Performance Food Group stock price target raised to $115 by Guggenheim
- Performance Food Group stock price target raised to $115 by Wells Fargo
- Stock Market News for Aug 14, 2025
- Crude Oil Down 1%; Performance Food Group Earnings Top Views - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC), Bolt Projects Holdings (NASDAQ:BSLK)
- Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Performance Food Group Hits Record Sales
- Why Is Performance Food Group Stock Climbing Wednesday? - Performance Food Gr (NYSE:PFGC)
- Performance Food Group (PFGC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Performance Food Group Co earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
Range quotidien
105.15 108.23
Range Annuel
68.40 109.05
- Clôture Précédente
- 108.04
- Ouverture
- 108.05
- Bid
- 105.50
- Ask
- 105.80
- Plus Bas
- 105.15
- Plus Haut
- 108.23
- Volume
- 2.821 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.35%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.45%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 34.62%
- Changement Annuel
- 35.52%
20 septembre, samedi