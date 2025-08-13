CotationsSections
Devises / PFGC
PFGC: Performance Food Group Company

105.50 USD 2.54 (2.35%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PFGC a changé de -2.35% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 105.15 et à un maximum de 108.23.

Range quotidien
105.15 108.23
Range Annuel
68.40 109.05
Clôture Précédente
108.04
Ouverture
108.05
Bid
105.50
Ask
105.80
Plus Bas
105.15
Plus Haut
108.23
Volume
2.821 K
Changement quotidien
-2.35%
Changement Mensuel
2.45%
Changement à 6 Mois
34.62%
Changement Annuel
35.52%
20 septembre, samedi