통화 / PFGC
PFGC: Performance Food Group Company
105.50 USD 2.54 (2.35%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PFGC 환율이 오늘 -2.35%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 105.15이고 고가는 108.23이었습니다.
Performance Food Group Company 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
PFGC News
- Performance Food (PFGC) Surges 3.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- PFG, US푸드 합병 논의 개시: 행동주의 펀드 압박 속
- PFG opens the door to US Foods amid activist pressure
- Performance Food Group, 사상 최고치 105.91 USD 기록
- Performance Food Group stock hits all-time high at 105.91 USD
- Performance Food Group: Solid Momentum Offset By Weaker Margins (NYSE:PFGC)
- Performance Food Group stock hits all-time high at 104.39 USD
- Alibaba To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)
- This Zscaler Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Tuesday - Chemed (NYSE:CHE), Performance Food Gr (NYSE:PFGC)
- Piper Sandler raises US Foods stock price target to $85 from $77
- Performance Food Group stock rating upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight
- Performance Food Group stock price target maintained at $115 by Guggenheim
- These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Performance Food Group Following Strong Q2 Earnings - Performance Food Gr (NYSE:PFGC)
- Performance Food Group stock price target raised to $118 by Truist
- Food PPI inflation slows in July but remains high, Truist notes
- Performance Food Group stock price target raised to $115 by Guggenheim
- Performance Food Group stock price target raised to $115 by Wells Fargo
- Stock Market News for Aug 14, 2025
- Crude Oil Down 1%; Performance Food Group Earnings Top Views - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC), Bolt Projects Holdings (NASDAQ:BSLK)
- Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Performance Food Group Hits Record Sales
- Why Is Performance Food Group Stock Climbing Wednesday? - Performance Food Gr (NYSE:PFGC)
- Performance Food Group (PFGC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Performance Food Group Co earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
일일 변동 비율
105.15 108.23
년간 변동
68.40 109.05
- 이전 종가
- 108.04
- 시가
- 108.05
- Bid
- 105.50
- Ask
- 105.80
- 저가
- 105.15
- 고가
- 108.23
- 볼륨
- 2.821 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.35%
- 월 변동
- 2.45%
- 6개월 변동
- 34.62%
- 년간 변동율
- 35.52%
