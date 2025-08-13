QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PFGC
Tornare a Azioni

PFGC: Performance Food Group Company

105.50 USD 2.54 (2.35%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PFGC ha avuto una variazione del -2.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 105.15 e ad un massimo di 108.23.

Segui le dinamiche di Performance Food Group Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PFGC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
105.15 108.23
Intervallo Annuale
68.40 109.05
Chiusura Precedente
108.04
Apertura
108.05
Bid
105.50
Ask
105.80
Minimo
105.15
Massimo
108.23
Volume
2.821 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.35%
Variazione Mensile
2.45%
Variazione Semestrale
34.62%
Variazione Annuale
35.52%
20 settembre, sabato