通貨 / PAHC
PAHC: Phibro Animal Health Corporation - Class A

40.54 USD 1.96 (5.08%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PAHCの今日の為替レートは、5.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.55の安値と40.55の高値で取引されました。

Phibro Animal Health Corporation - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
38.55 40.55
1年のレンジ
16.16 41.56
以前の終値
38.58
始値
38.55
買値
40.54
買値
40.84
安値
38.55
高値
40.55
出来高
811
1日の変化
5.08%
1ヶ月の変化
12.42%
6ヶ月の変化
89.00%
1年の変化
81.39%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K