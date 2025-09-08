通貨 / PAHC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PAHC: Phibro Animal Health Corporation - Class A
40.54 USD 1.96 (5.08%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PAHCの今日の為替レートは、5.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり38.55の安値と40.55の高値で取引されました。
Phibro Animal Health Corporation - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAHC News
- 4 Best PEG-Based Value Stocks to Buy for Market-Beating Returns
- Is it the Right Time to Retain Abbott Stock in Your Portfolio?
- Alcon's UNITY VCS Shows Superior Efficiency in Studies, Stock Up
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- LH Stock Rises on Acquisition of BioReference Health's Select Assets
- The New Olink Target 48 Neurodegeneration Panel May Boost TMO Stock
- Should You Continue to Hold Integra Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
- Is it a Prudent Move to Retain MYGN Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- QGEN Stock Gains From CE-IVDR Certification for QIAstat-Dx Portfolio
- Hims & Hers Leads 14 Growth Stocks Amid Medical Boom
- Exact Sciences Launches Cancerguard MCED Blood Test, Stock Climbs
- Should You Add IDEXX Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now?
- CRL Stock Rises Following New Strategic Oncology Collaborations
- フィブロ・アニマル・ヘルス（PAHC）取締役ベンドハイムが85.7万ドル相当の株式を売却
- Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) director Bendheim sells $857k in shares
- Here's Why You Should Add NVST Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- Should You Continue to Hold EXAS Stock in Your Portfolio?
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Right Now?
- Here's Why You Should Add PAHC Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global
- ILMN Stock to Gain From the Launch of Illumina Protein Prep Assay
- MYGN Stock Might Gain on The Lancet Study Backing Precise MRD
1日のレンジ
38.55 40.55
1年のレンジ
16.16 41.56
- 以前の終値
- 38.58
- 始値
- 38.55
- 買値
- 40.54
- 買値
- 40.84
- 安値
- 38.55
- 高値
- 40.55
- 出来高
- 811
- 1日の変化
- 5.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.42%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 89.00%
- 1年の変化
- 81.39%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K