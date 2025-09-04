Currencies / PAHC
PAHC: Phibro Animal Health Corporation - Class A
39.01 USD 0.52 (1.32%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PAHC exchange rate has changed by -1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.78 and at a high of 39.55.
Follow Phibro Animal Health Corporation - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PAHC News
Daily Range
38.78 39.55
Year Range
16.16 41.56
- Previous Close
- 39.53
- Open
- 39.55
- Bid
- 39.01
- Ask
- 39.31
- Low
- 38.78
- High
- 39.55
- Volume
- 489
- Daily Change
- -1.32%
- Month Change
- 8.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 81.86%
- Year Change
- 74.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%