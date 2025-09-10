통화 / PAHC
PAHC: Phibro Animal Health Corporation - Class A
39.86 USD 0.68 (1.68%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PAHC 환율이 오늘 -1.68%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 39.22이고 고가는 40.68이었습니다.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
39.22 40.68
년간 변동
16.16 41.56
20 9월, 토요일