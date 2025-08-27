クォートセクション
通貨 / NCNO
NCNO: nCino Inc

30.55 USD 0.08 (0.26%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NCNOの今日の為替レートは、-0.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.45の安値と31.23の高値で取引されました。

nCino Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
30.45 31.23
1年のレンジ
18.75 43.19
以前の終値
30.63
始値
30.82
買値
30.55
買値
30.85
安値
30.45
高値
31.23
出来高
3.399 K
1日の変化
-0.26%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.38%
6ヶ月の変化
10.05%
1年の変化
-3.54%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K