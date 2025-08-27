通貨 / NCNO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
NCNO: nCino Inc
30.55 USD 0.08 (0.26%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NCNOの今日の為替レートは、-0.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.45の安値と31.23の高値で取引されました。
nCino Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NCNO News
- nCino、パイパー・サンドラー会議でAIバンキングリーダーシップを強調
- nCino at Piper Sandler Conference: AI Banking Leadership
- After Golden Cross, nCino (NCNO)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
- nCino, Inc. (NCNO) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- nCinoがゴールドマン・サックスカンファレンスでAIと戦略的成長について語る
- nCino at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI and Strategic Growth
- Morgan Stanley upgrades nCino on pricing shift, AI push and growth outlook
- Tuesday’s Insider Trades: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- nCino director Horing sells $117.5 million in shares
- Ncino (NCNO) director Horing sells $17.6 million in stock
- nCino stock price target raised to $39 by UBS on strong FQ2 results
- nCino: Despite A Strong Showing, This Play Is Still Drastically Overvalued (NASDAQ:NCNO)
- These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Ncino Following Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings - Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO)
- Stock Market Today: Dow Rises, Nasdaq Seesaws With Nvidia Earnings And AI Data Center Boom In Focus (Live Coverage)
- MongoDB To Rally Around 63%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Heico (NYSE:HEI)
- Salesforce, Palantir lead market cap stock movers this Wednesday
- Kohl's Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MongoDB, Canada Goose, Donaldson Company And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- MongoDB, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Truist Securities raises nCino stock price target to $32 on growth initiatives
- nCino stock price target raised to $34 from $28 at Piper Sandler
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises nCino stock price target to $34.50
- No one is expecting a global boom. This former hedge-fund manager says it’s coming and has a way to play it.
- nCino stock price target raised to $38 from $33 at Needham on strong Q2
- nCino stock price target raised to $36 by Raymond James on strong F2Q26
1日のレンジ
30.45 31.23
1年のレンジ
18.75 43.19
- 以前の終値
- 30.63
- 始値
- 30.82
- 買値
- 30.55
- 買値
- 30.85
- 安値
- 30.45
- 高値
- 31.23
- 出来高
- 3.399 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.26%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.38%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.05%
- 1年の変化
- -3.54%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K