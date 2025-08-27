QuotazioniSezioni
NCNO: nCino Inc

29.63 USD 0.92 (3.01%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NCNO ha avuto una variazione del -3.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.55 e ad un massimo di 30.79.

Segui le dinamiche di nCino Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
29.55 30.79
Intervallo Annuale
18.75 43.19
Chiusura Precedente
30.55
Apertura
30.79
Bid
29.63
Ask
29.93
Minimo
29.55
Massimo
30.79
Volume
5.135 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.01%
Variazione Mensile
-6.29%
Variazione Semestrale
6.74%
Variazione Annuale
-6.44%
20 settembre, sabato