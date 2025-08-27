Valute / NCNO
NCNO: nCino Inc
29.63 USD 0.92 (3.01%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NCNO ha avuto una variazione del -3.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.55 e ad un massimo di 30.79.
Segui le dinamiche di nCino Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NCNO News
- nCino alla Conferenza Piper Sandler: Leadership nell’AI Banking
- nCino at Piper Sandler Conference: AI Banking Leadership
- After Golden Cross, nCino (NCNO)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
- nCino, Inc. (NCNO) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- nCino alla Conferenza Goldman Sachs: AI e Crescita Strategica
- nCino at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI and Strategic Growth
- Morgan Stanley upgrades nCino on pricing shift, AI push and growth outlook
- Tuesday’s Insider Trades: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- nCino director Horing sells $117.5 million in shares
- Ncino (NCNO) director Horing sells $17.6 million in stock
- nCino stock price target raised to $39 by UBS on strong FQ2 results
- nCino: Despite A Strong Showing, This Play Is Still Drastically Overvalued (NASDAQ:NCNO)
- These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Ncino Following Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings - Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO)
- Stock Market Today: Dow Rises, Nasdaq Seesaws With Nvidia Earnings And AI Data Center Boom In Focus (Live Coverage)
- MongoDB To Rally Around 63%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Heico (NYSE:HEI)
- Salesforce, Palantir lead market cap stock movers this Wednesday
- Kohl's Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MongoDB, Canada Goose, Donaldson Company And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- MongoDB, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Truist Securities raises nCino stock price target to $32 on growth initiatives
- nCino stock price target raised to $34 from $28 at Piper Sandler
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises nCino stock price target to $34.50
- No one is expecting a global boom. This former hedge-fund manager says it’s coming and has a way to play it.
- nCino stock price target raised to $38 from $33 at Needham on strong Q2
- nCino stock price target raised to $36 by Raymond James on strong F2Q26
Intervallo Giornaliero
29.55 30.79
Intervallo Annuale
18.75 43.19
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.55
- Apertura
- 30.79
- Bid
- 29.63
- Ask
- 29.93
- Minimo
- 29.55
- Massimo
- 30.79
- Volume
- 5.135 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.01%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.29%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.44%
20 settembre, sabato