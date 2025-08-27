货币 / NCNO
NCNO: nCino Inc
30.37 USD 0.38 (1.27%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NCNO汇率已更改1.27%。当日，交易品种以低点30.01和高点30.48进行交易。
关注nCino Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NCNO新闻
- nCino在派杰桑德勒会议上展示AI银行业领导力
- nCino at Piper Sandler Conference: AI Banking Leadership
- After Golden Cross, nCino (NCNO)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
- nCino, Inc. (NCNO) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- nCino在高盛会议上：人工智能与战略增长
- nCino at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI and Strategic Growth
- Morgan Stanley upgrades nCino on pricing shift, AI push and growth outlook
- Tuesday’s Insider Trades: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- nCino director Horing sells $117.5 million in shares
- Ncino (NCNO) director Horing sells $17.6 million in stock
- nCino stock price target raised to $39 by UBS on strong FQ2 results
- nCino: Despite A Strong Showing, This Play Is Still Drastically Overvalued (NASDAQ:NCNO)
- These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Ncino Following Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings - Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO)
- Stock Market Today: Dow Rises, Nasdaq Seesaws With Nvidia Earnings And AI Data Center Boom In Focus (Live Coverage)
- MongoDB To Rally Around 63%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Heico (NYSE:HEI)
- Salesforce, Palantir lead market cap stock movers this Wednesday
- Kohl's Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MongoDB, Canada Goose, Donaldson Company And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- MongoDB, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Truist Securities raises nCino stock price target to $32 on growth initiatives
- nCino stock price target raised to $34 from $28 at Piper Sandler
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises nCino stock price target to $34.50
- No one is expecting a global boom. This former hedge-fund manager says it’s coming and has a way to play it.
- nCino stock price target raised to $38 from $33 at Needham on strong Q2
- nCino stock price target raised to $36 by Raymond James on strong F2Q26
日范围
30.01 30.48
年范围
18.75 43.19
- 前一天收盘价
- 29.99
- 开盘价
- 30.09
- 卖价
- 30.37
- 买价
- 30.67
- 最低价
- 30.01
- 最高价
- 30.48
- 交易量
- 291
- 日变化
- 1.27%
- 月变化
- -3.95%
- 6个月变化
- 9.40%
- 年变化
- -4.10%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值