通貨 / MYE
MYE: Myers Industries Inc

16.50 USD 0.43 (2.68%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MYEの今日の為替レートは、2.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.13の安値と16.60の高値で取引されました。

Myers Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
16.13 16.60
1年のレンジ
9.07 17.12
以前の終値
16.07
始値
16.20
買値
16.50
買値
16.80
安値
16.13
高値
16.60
出来高
307
1日の変化
2.68%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.54%
6ヶ月の変化
39.95%
1年の変化
19.31%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K