通貨 / MYE
MYE: Myers Industries Inc
16.50 USD 0.43 (2.68%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MYEの今日の為替レートは、2.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.13の安値と16.60の高値で取引されました。
Myers Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
MYE News
1日のレンジ
16.13 16.60
1年のレンジ
9.07 17.12
- 以前の終値
- 16.07
- 始値
- 16.20
- 買値
- 16.50
- 買値
- 16.80
- 安値
- 16.13
- 高値
- 16.60
- 出来高
- 307
- 1日の変化
- 2.68%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.54%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 39.95%
- 1年の変化
- 19.31%
