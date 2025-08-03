通貨 / MPWR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
MPWR: Monolithic Power Systems Inc
917.78 USD 40.12 (4.57%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MPWRの今日の為替レートは、4.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり890.08の安値と924.40の高値で取引されました。
Monolithic Power Systems Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MPWR News
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- モノリシック・パワー・システムズ、四半期配当金1.56ドルを発表
- Monolithic Power Systems declares $1.56 quarterly dividend
- If You Invested $1000 in Monolithic Power a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy, CAGR Improves To 15.11%
- Blegen, evp and cfo of Monolithic Power, sells $2.44m in MPWR
- ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Up 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Cameco Stock, Argan, Gold Fields Among 10 New Entrants On IBD Watchlists
- Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Monolithic Power Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
- Gold Miners Top List Of Best Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch: See New Stocks Just Added To IBD 50, Big Cap 20, More
- Monolithic Power Systems: Strong Q2, AI Ramp Signals New Growth Cycle (NASDAQ:MPWR)
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks (August 18)
- Here's Why Monolithic Power (MPWR) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Best ETFs Help Investors Cut Exposure To Magnificent Seven
- Here's Why Monolithic Power (MPWR) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Palantir Vs. Navitas: Diverging Fundamentals, Converging Valuations (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Monolithic Power a Decade Ago
- 3 Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio as Semiconductor Sales Skyrocket
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.34%
- Monolithic Power Systems Stock Earns IBD Rating Upgrade
- SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy: 14.66% CAGR After Nearly 3 Years
- Monolithic Power Systems: Powering On, With Growth Broadening (NASDAQ:MPWR)
1日のレンジ
890.08 924.40
1年のレンジ
438.86 954.01
- 以前の終値
- 877.66
- 始値
- 895.35
- 買値
- 917.78
- 買値
- 918.08
- 安値
- 890.08
- 高値
- 924.40
- 出来高
- 1.109 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.57%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 13.56%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 59.94%
- 1年の変化
- -0.70%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K