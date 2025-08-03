クォートセクション
通貨 / MPWR
MPWR: Monolithic Power Systems Inc

917.78 USD 40.12 (4.57%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MPWRの今日の為替レートは、4.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり890.08の安値と924.40の高値で取引されました。

Monolithic Power Systems Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
890.08 924.40
1年のレンジ
438.86 954.01
以前の終値
877.66
始値
895.35
買値
917.78
買値
918.08
安値
890.08
高値
924.40
出来高
1.109 K
1日の変化
4.57%
1ヶ月の変化
13.56%
6ヶ月の変化
59.94%
1年の変化
-0.70%
