MPWR: Monolithic Power Systems Inc
916.36 USD 1.42 (0.15%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de MPWR a changé de -0.15% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 893.06 et à un maximum de 923.37.
Suivez la dynamique Monolithic Power Systems Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
893.06 923.37
Range Annuel
438.86 954.01
- Clôture Précédente
- 917.78
- Ouverture
- 923.37
- Bid
- 916.36
- Ask
- 916.66
- Plus Bas
- 893.06
- Plus Haut
- 923.37
- Volume
- 855
- Changement quotidien
- -0.15%
- Changement Mensuel
- 13.38%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 59.69%
- Changement Annuel
- -0.86%
20 septembre, samedi