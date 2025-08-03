CotationsSections
Devises / MPWR
MPWR: Monolithic Power Systems Inc

916.36 USD 1.42 (0.15%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de MPWR a changé de -0.15% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 893.06 et à un maximum de 923.37.

Range quotidien
893.06 923.37
Range Annuel
438.86 954.01
Clôture Précédente
917.78
Ouverture
923.37
Bid
916.36
Ask
916.66
Plus Bas
893.06
Plus Haut
923.37
Volume
855
Changement quotidien
-0.15%
Changement Mensuel
13.38%
Changement à 6 Mois
59.69%
Changement Annuel
-0.86%
20 septembre, samedi