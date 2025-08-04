Valute / MPWR
MPWR: Monolithic Power Systems Inc
916.36 USD 1.42 (0.15%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MPWR ha avuto una variazione del -0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 893.06 e ad un massimo di 923.37.
Segui le dinamiche di Monolithic Power Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
893.06 923.37
Intervallo Annuale
438.86 954.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 917.78
- Apertura
- 923.37
- Bid
- 916.36
- Ask
- 916.66
- Minimo
- 893.06
- Massimo
- 923.37
- Volume
- 855
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 59.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.86%
20 settembre, sabato