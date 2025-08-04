QuotazioniSezioni
MPWR: Monolithic Power Systems Inc

916.36 USD 1.42 (0.15%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MPWR ha avuto una variazione del -0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 893.06 e ad un massimo di 923.37.

Segui le dinamiche di Monolithic Power Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
893.06 923.37
Intervallo Annuale
438.86 954.01
Chiusura Precedente
917.78
Apertura
923.37
Bid
916.36
Ask
916.66
Minimo
893.06
Massimo
923.37
Volume
855
Variazione giornaliera
-0.15%
Variazione Mensile
13.38%
Variazione Semestrale
59.69%
Variazione Annuale
-0.86%
