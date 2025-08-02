Currencies / MPWR
MPWR: Monolithic Power Systems Inc
847.30 USD 2.41 (0.28%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MPWR exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 844.62 and at a high of 854.09.
Follow Monolithic Power Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MPWR News
Daily Range
844.62 854.09
Year Range
438.86 954.01
- Previous Close
- 849.71
- Open
- 847.57
- Bid
- 847.30
- Ask
- 847.60
- Low
- 844.62
- High
- 854.09
- Volume
- 122
- Daily Change
- -0.28%
- Month Change
- 4.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 47.66%
- Year Change
- -8.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%