通貨 / MOO
MOO: VanEck Agribusiness ETF
74.04 USD 0.07 (0.09%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MOOの今日の為替レートは、0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり73.75の安値と74.19の高値で取引されました。
VanEck Agribusiness ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
73.75 74.19
1年のレンジ
59.58 75.91
- 以前の終値
- 73.97
- 始値
- 74.04
- 買値
- 74.04
- 買値
- 74.34
- 安値
- 73.75
- 高値
- 74.19
- 出来高
- 207
- 1日の変化
- 0.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.17%
- 1年の変化
- -0.99%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K