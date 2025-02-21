クォートセクション
通貨 / MOO
MOO: VanEck Agribusiness ETF

74.04 USD 0.07 (0.09%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MOOの今日の為替レートは、0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり73.75の安値と74.19の高値で取引されました。

VanEck Agribusiness ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
73.75 74.19
1年のレンジ
59.58 75.91
以前の終値
73.97
始値
74.04
買値
74.04
買値
74.34
安値
73.75
高値
74.19
出来高
207
1日の変化
0.09%
1ヶ月の変化
0.11%
6ヶ月の変化
9.17%
1年の変化
-0.99%
